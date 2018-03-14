Politicians and parents debate how to free-up autism treatment

Most parents agree they want what’s best for their child, especially when it comes to healthcare. But inside the State House, there’s disagreement on how to best get autism treatment available to more South Carolina families.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.