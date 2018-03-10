Westbound lanes reopen, eastbound lanes set to close on I-26 aft - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Westbound lanes reopen, eastbound lanes set to close on I-26 after bridge torn down due to fatal accident

By Warren Stocker, Digital Content Producer
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Traffic is moving on Interstate 26 in Orangeburg County after a tractor-trailer crash that killed the vehicle's driver forced the removal and replacement of the Four Holes Road overpass that was severely damaged as a result.

