A Christmas miracle: Santa got his leg!

We all think about what we want for Christmas – and kids around the world have their lists prepared for Santa every year. But, have you ever thought about what Santa wants for Christmas? We found one retired mall Santa who had a Christmas wish of his own.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.