My Take: Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from our family to y - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

My Take: Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from our family to yours

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

There will be plenty of time to reflect on the year that's soon coming to an end and to think about the challenges that are ahead 2018. But for right now, let's take a breath, sit back with our loved ones and focus on spreading cheer.

Powered by Frankly