Special needs sports team receives donation for “Field of Dreams - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Special needs sports team receives donation for “Field of Dreams”

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect

Three months ago, Screaming Eagles founder Patrick Bowers and president Jenny Bowers were tossing around ideas on how the Screaming Eagles Athletic team could raise money to cover the costs of snacks and shirts for their athletes. 

Powered by Frankly