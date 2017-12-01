Two young men accused of killing store owner quiet, soft-spoken in court

Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.