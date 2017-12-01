Two young men accused of killing store owner quiet, soft-spoken - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Two young men accused of killing store owner quiet, soft-spoken in court

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
SUMTER COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Both 17-year-old Sincere Dinkins and 19-year-old Larenzo Hagood seemed to have sober looks on their faces when they stood before a magistrate judge Friday afternoon for a bond hearing inside the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

Powered by Frankly