Dashcam video released of SC state senator's DUI arrest

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Highway Patrol has released the dash-cam video showing what happened at the scene where state Senator Paul Campbell (R- Berkeley) was arrested for driving under the influence. In the video, you can hear what Campbell says happened. 

