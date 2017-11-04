PLAY 2: Chapin's Xzavion Gordon comes up with the TD catch again - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

PLAY 2: Chapin's Xzavion Gordon comes up with the TD catch against Crestwood

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Chapin's Xzavion Gordon comes down with the touchdown catch against Crestwood. 

