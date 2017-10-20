Unemployment in SC: DEW reports 'only 11' issues remain unsolved - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Unemployment in SC: DEW reports 'only 11' issues remain unsolved for ex-V.C. Summer workers

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

Nearly 2,400 laid-off V.C. Summer employees filed for unemployment, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says; SCDEW reports all but about 100 of them got their checks because those 100 didn’t qualify for the help. 

Powered by Frankly