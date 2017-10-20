Unemployment in SC: DEW reports 'only 11' issues remain unsolved for ex-V.C. Summer workers

Nearly 2,400 laid-off V.C. Summer employees filed for unemployment, the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) says; SCDEW reports all but about 100 of them got their checks because those 100 didn’t qualify for the help.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.