My Take: WIS is not owned by NBC, we control the message locally

Many of you out there are tired of the seemingly ceaseless rhetoric regarding fake news & President Trump. However, given the recent comments by the President, I’d like to take a moment and acknowledge the assertion that NBC and other credible news outlets fabricate news to further an agenda.

