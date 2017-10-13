My Take: WIS is not owned by NBC, we control the message locally

Many of you out there are tired of the seemingly ceaseless rhetoric regarding fake news & President Trump. However, given the recent comments by the President, I’d like to take a moment and acknowledge the assertion that NBC and other credible news outlets fabricate news to further an agenda.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.