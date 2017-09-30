Community comes together for Compassion in Action rally at Statehouse

Two years ago, Forest Acres police officer Greg Alia was shot and killed while responding to a call at the Richland Mall in Columbia. On Saturday, the community came together to honor his legacy in a compassion in action rally at the statehouse.
