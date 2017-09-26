SLED investigates multi-billion dollar nuclear failure, as electric customers weigh-in

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirms they've launched an investigation into SCE&G and the failed nuclear reactors project in Fairfield County at V.C. Summer, at the request of House of Representatives Speaker Jay Lucas.
