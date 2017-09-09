Judi Gatson takes the 'Golden Jump' to showcase what it means to answer the call to duty

The U.S. Army's Golden Knights are at McEntire Joint National Guard Base on a mission to tell the Army's story and showcase what it means to answer the call to duty. Along with spectacular shows, they perform tandem jumps around the county and they invited our Judi Gatson to "put her knees in the breeze."
