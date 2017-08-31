Lawsuit: Gifted student's parents allege bullying, race-based ab - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lawsuit: Gifted student's parents allege bullying, race-based abuse at Richland One middle school

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

A former honor and advanced student of a Richland District One middle school was so traumatized by fellow students, that she resigned herself to eating lunch in a bathroom stall, according to a lawsuit filed by her parents in August. 

