RAW VIDEO: South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team departs - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RAW VIDEO: South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team departs for TX

MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE (WIS) -

Two South Carolina Army National Guard Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Teams departed McEntire Joint National Guard Base Tuesday bound for Dallas County, Texas, in support of rescue and recovery efforts due to the effects of Hurricane Harvey. Video provided by SCANG.

