Lawsuit against sheriff's department, school district is about justice for Niya, attorney says

By Jack Kuenzie, Reporter
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The attorney for a former Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer says a lawsuit filed against the school district and the sheriff's department is the ensure that this does not happen to another student, she said at a press conference on Wednesday. 

