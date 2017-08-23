Lawsuit against sheriff's department, school district is about justice for Niya, attorney says

The attorney for a former Spring Valley High School student who was charged following a classroom incident in 2015 involving the school's resource officer says a lawsuit filed against the school district and the sheriff's department is the ensure that this does not happen to another student, she said at a press conference on Wednesday.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.