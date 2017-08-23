Prosperity woman speaks after dog reported missing in July: "You - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Prosperity woman speaks after dog reported missing in July: "You don’t need her. We need her".

By Emily Scarlett, Reporter/Anchor
Connect
PROSPERITY, SC (WIS) -

A woman in Prosperity says she is heartbroken over the idea that she may never see her dog again.

Powered by Frankly