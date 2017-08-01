My Take: Opioid abuse is no easy problem to solve - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

My Take: Opioid abuse is no easy problem to solve

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about Opioid abuse in recent months. And with good reason. The growing use of Opioids for pain relief has quickly gotten out of hand, with more and more people being abusive in their use of the pills. And the problem has quickly turned deadly.

Powered by Frankly