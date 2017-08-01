My Take: Opioid abuse is no easy problem to solve

You’ve probably been hearing a lot about Opioid abuse in recent months. And with good reason. The growing use of Opioids for pain relief has quickly gotten out of hand, with more and more people being abusive in their use of the pills. And the problem has quickly turned deadly.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.