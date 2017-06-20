F3 honors Midlands solider killed in action 5 years ago

It was raining. They were tired. Some were sore from a previous workout. A few even nursing injuries. None of that mattered.
They showed up in droves at 5:30 in the morning. All to honor 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl, a Midlands man no longer with us.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.