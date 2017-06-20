F3 honors Midlands solider killed in action 5 years ago - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

F3 honors Midlands solider killed in action 5 years ago

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
It was raining. They were tired. Some were sore from a previous workout. A few even nursing injuries. None of that mattered.

They showed up in droves at 5:30 in the morning. All to honor 1st Lt. Ryan Rawl, a Midlands man no longer with us.

