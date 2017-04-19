Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia police now being hit with false 911 calls

By Caroline Patrickis, Reporter
Connect
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

The Columbia Police Department now says their department has been hit with dozens of fake 911 calls as Lexington County authorities say their investigation continues into who made more than 70 false 911 calls in the last month.

Powered by Frankly