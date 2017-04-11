SC State’s Pough remains positive heading into 2017 season - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

SC State’s Pough remains positive heading into 2017 season

By Emery Glover, Digital Content Producer/Sports Reporter
Connect

Entering his 16th year as head coach of the Bulldogs, Pough has practically seen it all during his tenure in Orangeburg. From winning six conference championships and making FCS playoff appearances to subpar seasons, Pough has weathered a number of challenges thrown his way at SC State.

Powered by Frankly