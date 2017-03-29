WATCH: Globetrotter didn't make any team until 11th grade - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WATCH: Globetrotter didn't make any team until 11th grade

By Renee Standera, Digital Content Producer
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

In his visit to WIS Sunrise Wednesday morning, Harlem Globetrotter Julian McClurkin, AKA Zeus, told a story of perseverance: he didn't make an organized basketball team until the 11th grade. His coach said he was "too nice" and he "smiled too much." Hear is motivational story here. 

