RAW VIDEO: Gamecocks return to huge crowd at Colonial Life Arena

Shortly after returning back from New York City, Frank Martin and the University of South Carolina men's basketball team speak to a crowd of thousands celebrating the Gamecocks' Final Four berth at Colonial Life Arena on Sunday night.
