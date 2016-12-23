Lex. Co. firefighters surprise young visitor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lex. Co. firefighters surprise young visitor

By Jason Old, Digital Content Director
It's the season of giving and the heroes at Lexington County Fire Service are certainly in the mood.

Three-year-old Brooks Mixon stops by the fire station just about every weekend. He knows the firefighters' names, the different trucks and is always listening out for sirens.

