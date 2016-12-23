Lex. Co. firefighters surprise young visitor

It's the season of giving and the heroes at Lexington County Fire Service are certainly in the mood.
Three-year-old Brooks Mixon stops by the fire station just about every weekend. He knows the firefighters' names, the different trucks and is always listening out for sirens.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.