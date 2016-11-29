Aging apartment complex gets new lease on life

The scene of drive-by shootings and at least two murders in the late 2000s was completely reborn Tuesday. North Columbia’s Gable Oaks apartment complex now has 200 units of upscale living space and is topped off by a clubhouse with a community room, computer lab, and after-school programs.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.