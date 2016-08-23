My Take: Please reach out to Baton Rouge to help with flood recovery

Last year, South Carolinians and the rest of the country watched as a seemingly endless conveyor belt of rain punished the Palmetto State, dumping trillions of gallons of rain to a state already reeling from a national tragedy.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.