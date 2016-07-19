RAW: Rescue on Interstate 20 near Columbia, SC

Over a dozen Good Samaritans help pull driver from mangled, overturned car. In the ultimate display of people helping people, a group of about 12 to 15 Good Samaritans pulled over their cars on Interstate 20 near Columbia, SC on Tuesday morning to help a man get out of an overturned car. One of those Samaritans, Louis Doleac, said he was heading to a meeting around 9:30 a.m. when he saw the man's car land near mile marker 56 on I-20 after it flipped several times.