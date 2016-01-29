RAW: Video shows USC student spitting in, spraying Windex on roo - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

RAW: Video shows USC student spitting in, spraying Windex on roommates' food

A University of South Carolina student caught on video spitting in and spraying Windex on her roommates' food in early 2015 has elected to enter into a pre-trial intervention program instead of facing trial on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison.

  • RAW: Video shows USC student spitting in, spraying Windex on roommates' foodMore>>

  • USC student opts for PTI after video shows her spitting, spraying Windex on roommates' food

    USC student opts for PTI after video shows her spitting, spraying Windex on roommates' food

    Friday, January 29 2016 2:27 PM EST2016-01-29 19:27:14 GMT
    Friday, January 29 2016 4:36 PM EST2016-01-29 21:36:54 GMT
    An image from video taken of King allegedly spitting in a roommate's food container. (Source: AnonymousAn image from video taken of King allegedly spitting in a roommate's food container. (Source: Anonymous

    A University of South Carolina student caught on video spitting in and spraying Windex on her roommates' food in early 2015 has elected to enter into a pre-trial intervention program instead of facing trial on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison.

    More >>

    A University of South Carolina student caught on video spitting in and spraying Windex on her roommates' food in early 2015 has elected to enter into a pre-trial intervention program instead of facing trial on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly