WIS EXTENDED COVERAGE: Video shows Spring Valley school resource officer slamming, dragging student out of desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's education superintendent says she is "greatly concerned" by videos showing an officer tossing a female student out of her desk during an arrest.Molly Spearman said in a statement Tuesday that she has talked to local, state and federal authorities about the violent confrontation between the student and a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School.The FBI and Justice are investigating and Senior Deputy Ben Fields is on leave...

More >>