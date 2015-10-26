WIS EXTENDED COVERAGE: Video shows Spring Valley school resource - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIS EXTENDED COVERAGE: Video shows Spring Valley school resource officer slamming, dragging student out of desk

By Chad Mills, Reporter
Connect
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Richland School District 2 school officials have banned a school resource officer from the district in response to a video supposedly taken at Spring Valley High School showing the officer slamming and dragging a student from her desk. 
Powered by Frankly