WIS EXTENDED COVERAGE: Video shows Spring Valley school resource officer slamming, dragging student out of desk

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WIS) -
Richland School District 2 school officials have banned a school resource officer from the district in response to a video supposedly taken at Spring Valley High School showing the officer slamming and dragging a student from her desk.
Tuesday, October 27 2015 2:14 PM EDT2015-10-27 18:14:31 GMT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's education superintendent says she is "greatly concerned" by videos showing an officer tossing a female student out of her desk during an arrest.Molly Spearman said in a statement Tuesday that she has talked to local, state and federal authorities about the violent confrontation between the student and a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School.The FBI and Justice are investigating and Senior Deputy Ben Fields is on leave...More >>
