RAW: Video of confrontation between student and SRO

Friday, December 18 2015 3:47 PM EST2015-12-18 20:47:44 GMT
After video surfaced of a violent incident between a female student and a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School, many are beginning to ask questions about the officer, Richland County sheriff's deputy Ben Fields.More >>
Tuesday, October 27 2015 2:14 PM EDT2015-10-27 18:14:31 GMT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's education superintendent says she is "greatly concerned" by videos showing an officer tossing a female student out of her desk during an arrest.Molly Spearman said in a statement Tuesday that she has talked to local, state and federal authorities about the violent confrontation between the student and a school resource officer at Spring Valley High School.The FBI and Justice are investigating and Senior Deputy Ben Fields is on leave...More >>
