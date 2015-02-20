Senate panelists zero in on discrepancies in Eleanor Kitzman's resume

We're learning more about issues senators had with Eleanor Kitzman's answers on a questionnaire they sent to her. We've reviewed documents sent by the Senate Medical Affairs Committee that point out where they had questions.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.