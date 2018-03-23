Friday, March 23 2018 4:48 PM EDT2018-03-23 20:48:08 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:18:45 GMT
(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump with, Vice President Mike Pence, responds to reporters' questions in the Diplomatic Room of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, after he spoke about the $1.3 trillion spending bi...
A provision tucked into the massive congressional budget bill will benefit a small pharmaceutical company in Washington state.More >>
A provision tucked into the massive congressional budget bill will benefit a small pharmaceutical company in Washington state.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:47:40 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:18:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, Federal Hall's George Washington statue stands near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 23, 20...
Stocks are stabilizing on Wall Street following a huge slump a day earlier when worries about an escalating trade conflict between the US and China rattled markets.More >>
Stocks are stabilizing on Wall Street following a huge slump a day earlier when worries about an escalating trade conflict between the US and China rattled markets.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:30 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:18:23 GMT
Pres. Donald Trump is not happy with the bill he is signing, saying that no one had a chance to read the bill. (Source: CNN)
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Pres. Donald Trump told Congress he would not sign a bill like this again, saying more support was needed for the military, a resolution for the DACA recipients - and criticizing legislators because no one read the bill.
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:18:05 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:08:38 GMT
The Iranian defendants are accused of working at the behest of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to steal large quantities of academic data from hundreds of universities in the United States and abroad as well as email accounts. (Source: Raycom Media)
The Justice Department has charged 9 Iranians in government-sponsored hacking that pilfered sensitive information from hundreds of American universities, private companies and government agencies.
Friday, March 23 2018 10:47 AM EDT2018-03-23 14:47:38 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:18:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File). FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, Federal Hall's George Washington statue stands near the flag-covered pillars of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Friday, March 23, 20...
Stocks are stabilizing on Wall Street following a huge slump a day earlier when worries about an escalating trade conflict between the US and China rattled markets.More >>
Stocks are stabilizing on Wall Street following a huge slump a day earlier when worries about an escalating trade conflict between the US and China rattled markets.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 2:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 06:18:27 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:18 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:18:23 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speak to reporters about the massive government spending bill moving through Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursd...
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Congress has approved a giant $1.3 trillion spending bill that would end the budget battles for now.More >>
Friday, March 23 2018 9:18 AM EDT2018-03-23 13:18:00 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-03-24 02:08:29 GMT
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais). Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway speaks during her interview with CNN in the White House Press Brady Press Briefing Room, Friday, March 23, 2018 in Washington.
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
President Trump says he is "considering" veto of spending bill that was passed just hours ago by Congress.More >>
Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-03-22 15:57:22 GMT
Friday, March 23 2018 9:39 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:39:52 GMT
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File). FILE - In this June 21, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during preparation for the Facebook Communities Summit, in Chicago. Zuckerberg embarked on a rare media mini-blitz Wednesday, March 22, 2018, in ...
Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>
Can Zuckerberg's media mini-blitz take the pressure off Facebook?.More >>