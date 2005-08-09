Gamecocks - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Gamecocks 2017 Football Schedule

Date
Opponent
Time
Result
9/2 NC State 3pm W 35-28  
9/9 @Missouri 7pm W 31-13  
9/16 Kentucky 7:30pm L 23-13  
9/23 Louisiana Tech. 3:30pm W 17-16  
9/30 @Texas A&M 7:30pm L 24-17  
10/7 Arkansas 4pm W 48-22  
10/14 @Tennessee Noon W 15-9  
10/28 Vanderbilt 4pm W 34-27  
11/4 @Georgia 3:30pm L 24-10  
11/11 Florida Noon W 28-20  
11/18 Wofford 4pm  
11/25 Clemson 7:30pm  
Powered by Frankly