  • Dire need for foster care homes in Lexington, Richland counties

    Tuesday, March 6 2018 7:37 PM EST2018-03-07 00:37:06 GMT
    Richland County and Lexington County have a need of at least 270 homes to place children in. (Source: WIS)Richland County and Lexington County have a need of at least 270 homes to place children in. (Source: WIS)
    The number of available foster care homes in Richland and Lexington counties isn’t keeping up with the increasing number of children entering the system daily.

  • A Family for Life: Learn more about foster care

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:04 AM EST2018-03-09 14:04:54 GMT
    As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become adoptive families to children who want to feel loved.As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become adoptive families to children who want to feel loved.

     As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become foster families to children who want to feel loved.

  • A Family for Life: Learn more about adoption

    Friday, March 9 2018 9:00 AM EST2018-03-09 14:00:12 GMT
    As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become adoptive families to children who want to feel loved.As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become adoptive families to children who want to feel loved.

    As a part of our program, A Family for Life, WIS is providing information on how families can become adoptive families to children who want to feel loved.  

  • The search for a forever home for foster kids: 'A Family for Life'

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 9:57 AM EST2018-03-07 14:57:02 GMT
    Matthew is just one of 600 children seeking adoption in South Carolina. (Source: Latrice Williams, SC Heart Gallery)Matthew is just one of 600 children seeking adoption in South Carolina. (Source: Latrice Williams, SC Heart Gallery)

    If you have ever thought about adoption, we hope you will join us for a new series on WIS called ‘A Family For Life.’

