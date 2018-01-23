More than 100 Costco stores across the nation will be offering active-duty military members and their families a chance to take advantage of an exclusive shopping event in March.More >>
There's a monthly arts program available to local veteran free of charge. We're getting a closer look at how the program works as part of our Year of the Veteran Series.
Students at Gilbert High School set out to raise $1,500 to provide service dogs for Midlands veterans suffering from PTSD - and their hard work led to them they surpassed that goal!
An Elgin father and son are putting their carpentry skills to good use as they build urns for fallen veterans in the Midlands area.
In conjunction with WIS-TV, PAALS is making 2018 all about celebrating our veterans in SC who have so selflessly served us. Saturday, March 3, 2018, the SC State Museum turns back time to party with Palmetto Animal As...
Assistance Dogs International Standards for Training and Placement of Service dogs for Veterans with Military-Related PTSD
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January was held on Friday.
The funeral for the homeless veteran who was found dead in January will be held this week.
From PAALS.org: PAALS is committed to helping our veterans and first responders.
Veteran patients at the Dorn VA Medical Center in Columbia could take their minds off their health for the night.
Students at Gilbert High School are using a senior community service project to support veterans battling with PTSD.
WIS is championing 2018 as the Year of the Veteran, and we're teaming up with the United Way to help with homeless veterans in the Midlands.
The Lexington Co. Coroner's Office says that funeral arrangements have not been set for a homeless veteran who was found dead earlier this month, but fundraising efforts are being set up to give him the dignity he deserves at his burial.
Many of our veterans face challenging times after serving our country. It's something we'll be taking a closer look at here at WIS as part of our "Year of the Veteran" series.
The United Way is sponsoring an event to bring awareness to the issue of veteran homelessness is here in the Midlands.
It's a picture that tells a story of loneliness, hopelessness, despair. In the quiet corner of a Lexington park is the place where a homeless veteran lived and died.
A Midlands family is moving into a brand new house dedicated to a wounded veteran.
A homeless veteran has been identified as the body found in a wooded area in Lexington County on Tuesday, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.
A Navy veteran says Dorn VA Medical Center made a huge mistake and now he's filed a lawsuit to make the VA pay.
Some South Carolina veterans and their families are hoping for a miracle on this Veterans Day, after learning the in-home care program they rely on, the Veterans Self-Directed Care program will end on Nov. 30.
