Previous Newscasts - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  • South Carolina news on WIStv.comNEWSMore>>

  • Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Porn star's claim she was threatened disputed by White House

    Tuesday, March 27 2018 12:20 AM EDT2018-03-27 04:20:04 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:51 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:51:09 GMT
    (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster). White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah takes questions during the daily news briefing at the White House, in Washington, Monday, March 26, 2018.

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    More >>

    The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.

    More >>

  • US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    US, allies band together to expel Russians over spy case

    Monday, March 26 2018 8:39 AM EDT2018-03-26 12:39:43 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:43 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:43:30 GMT
    The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)The Trump administration expelled 60 Russian diplomats on Monday and ordered Russia's consulate in Seattle to close. (Source: CNN)

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

    Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.

    More >>

  • 2020 census to add question on citizenship status

    2020 census to add question on citizenship status

    Monday, March 26 2018 11:10 PM EDT2018-03-27 03:10:03 GMT
    Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:15 AM EDT2018-03-27 06:15:07 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>

    Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly