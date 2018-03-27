The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
One of three suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-20 Monday has died from injuries suffered in the crash.More >>
One of three suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-20 Monday has died from injuries suffered in the crash.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>