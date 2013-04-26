23-year-old Kyle Carpenter lives like he's dying. Because he almost did. Two and a half years ago in Afghanistan."Me and my best friend were on a roof," he said. "A grenade was thrown by enemy forces.More >>
23-year-old Kyle Carpenter lives like he's dying. Because he almost did. Two and a half years ago in Afghanistan.More >>
By Tim Pulliam COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - One of South Carolina's bravest is back home. A group of motorcycles ushered Lance Corporal Kyle Carpenter back to his neighborhood Tuesday night. It was a special momentMore >>
One of South Carolina's bravest is back home. A group of motorcycles ushered Lance Corporal Kyle Carpenter back to his neighborhood Tuesday night.More >>