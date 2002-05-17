South Carolina Democratic Party leaders are pushing Congressional candidate Archie Parnell to drop out of the race after documents unearthed by his own campaign showed his first marriage collapsed under the weight of physical abuse allegations.

South Carolina Democratic Party leaders are pushing Congressional candidate Archie Parnell to drop out of the race after documents unearthed by his own campaign showed his first marriage collapsed under the weight of physical abuse allegations.

Continuing a thread that was originally pushed by state Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster has organized a group of U.S. governors in an effort to get the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to President Donald Trump.

Continuing a thread that was originally pushed by state Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Henry McMaster has organized a group of U.S. governors in an effort to get the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to President Donald Trump.

The controversial measure that aided SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise electricity rates for consumers could soon visit the dustbin of history.

The controversial measure that aided SCE&G and Santee Cooper to raise electricity rates for consumers could soon visit the dustbin of history.

As the world watches the peace talks between North Korea and South Korea with renewed interest, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham believes one man deserves all the credit -- and a coveted award to boot.

As the world watches the peace talks between North Korea and South Korea with renewed interest, South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham believes one man deserves all the credit -- and a coveted award to boot.

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

North Korea says it has suspended nuclear and long-range missile tests and plans to close its nuclear test site, multiple news organizations reported. (Source: AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

South Carolina students could soon be able to count marching band as a physical education credit if state lawmakers have their way this session.

South Carolina students could soon be able to count marching band as a physical education credit if state lawmakers have their way this session.

Two of the three democrats hoping to be the next governor of South Carolina debated in the upstate Sunday night.

Two of the three democrats hoping to be the next governor of South Carolina debated in the upstate Sunday night.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is taking heat from members of the Trump Administration and President Donald Trump himself after she announced economic sanctions to be levied against Russia following the chemical attacks on citizens in Syria.

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is taking heat from members of the Trump Administration and President Donald Trump himself after she announced economic sanctions to be levied against Russia following the chemical attacks on citizens in Syria.

State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.

State lawmakers are looking to give more teeth to state law when it comes to threats against schools.

South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.

South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.

A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.

A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.

Like a man fresh out of cares to give, Rep. Trey Gowdy admitted he didn't like being a congressman due to the hyper level of partisanship he says is plaguing Washington DC.

Like a man fresh out of cares to give, Rep. Trey Gowdy admitted he didn't like being a congressman due to the hyper level of partisanship he says is plaguing Washington DC.

Congressman Trey Gowdy on leaving DC: 'I don't have a lot to show for the last seven years.'

Congressman Trey Gowdy on leaving DC: 'I don't have a lot to show for the last seven years.'

Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."

Former South Carolina governor and current Congressman Mark Sanford says the alleged affair between President Donald Trump and porn star Stormy Daniels is "deeply troubling."

A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.

A group of six Republican lawmakers are looking to redefine marriage even after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld same-sex marriage in a landmark June 2015 ruling.

Six of the candidates running for South Carolina governor, including current Gov. Henry McMaster, appeared together at the Hilton Hotel in the Vista Wednesday evening and took questions as part of a small forum for AARP volunteers.

Six of the candidates running for South Carolina governor, including current Gov. Henry McMaster, appeared together at the Hilton Hotel in the Vista Wednesday evening and took questions as part of a small forum for AARP volunteers.

VC Summer, your tax bills, and integrity in gov't were the topics in one of first gubernatorial panels

VC Summer, your tax bills, and integrity in gov't were the topics in one of first gubernatorial panels

Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.

Environmental groups opposed to offshore drilling in our state will hold a rally at the State House on Tuesday.

Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.

Animal lovers, activists, and pet owners are uniting to end chain tethering dogs in South Carolina. A bill in the State House passed the Senate this week, and heads to House committees.

After Gov. Henry McMaster released a proclamation asking South Carolinians to stand during the National Anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, a fellow GOP gubernatorial candidate is asking NFL players to stand, too.

After Gov. Henry McMaster released a proclamation asking South Carolinians to stand during the National Anthem on Super Bowl Sunday, a fellow GOP gubernatorial candidate is asking NFL players to stand, too.

State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.

State lawmakers could be one step closer to getting cell phones out of the hands of inmates in South Carolina prisons.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday. A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements in opposition of his address.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday. A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements in opposition of his address.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday. A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements in opposition of his address. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster gave his first State of the State address on Wednesday. A number of candidates running against him in 2018 released statements in opposition of his address. (Source: WIS)

Sen. Lindsey Graham spent the weekend lighting up White House aides and accusing them of torpedoing deals to end the government shutdown. (Source: CNN)

Sen. Lindsey Graham spent the weekend lighting up White House aides and accusing them of torpedoing deals to end the government shutdown. (Source: CNN)

The South Carolina Department of Education will now have an extra $20.5 million in South Carolina Education Lottery funding this year to purchase and replace aging school buses.

The South Carolina Department of Education will now have an extra $20.5 million in South Carolina Education Lottery funding this year to purchase and replace aging school buses.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsay Graham was in the room when President Donald Trump reportedly referred to several third-world and African countries as a derogatory term during a bipartisan meeting on immigration.

A Congressional candidate running against South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford has released a new web ad that has a message for men in the wake of the continuing sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Washington DC.

A Congressional candidate running against South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford has released a new web ad that has a message for men in the wake of the continuing sexual harassment allegations from Hollywood to Washington DC.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should leave the race as allegations of sexual misconduct continue to swirl around the candidate.

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott says Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore should leave the race as allegations of sexual misconduct continue to swirl around the candidate.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama as GOP nominee Judge Roy Moore continues to fight allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster weighed in on the U.S. Senate race in Alabama as GOP nominee Judge Roy Moore continues to fight allegations of sexual assault and harassment.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Roy Moore: If he cannot disprove sex allegations, 'he needs to go.'

Gov. Henry McMaster on Roy Moore: If he cannot disprove sex allegations, 'he needs to go.'

South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford of the Lowcountry is co-sponsoring legislation that would make it easier for states that allow the sale of marijuana to make the same deductions offered to other businesses.

South Carolina Congressman Mark Sanford of the Lowcountry is co-sponsoring legislation that would make it easier for states that allow the sale of marijuana to make the same deductions offered to other businesses.

Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.

Solicitor David Pascoe has issued more indictments in his investigation into possible corruption at the State House, according to a release from the solicitor's office.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has a commanding lead among registered voters as the 2018 gubernatorial primary season kicks in, according to a new poll released by South Carolina Public Affairs.

Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons.

Members of the South Carolina's Congressional leadership have signed and submitted a letter to the Federal Communications Commission, requesting a meeting to talk contraband in prisons.

A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.

A prominent figure on Richland County Council has decided to take the next step forward in politics.

When the Charleston County Public Library presented borrowers the chance to return overdue library books without fines, one woman was happy for the opportunity.

When the Charleston County Public Library presented borrowers the chance to return overdue library books without fines, one woman was happy for the opportunity.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has signed an executive order directing state agencies to stop providing funds to any medical practice affiliated with an abortion clinic.

President Donald Trump lashed out at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter again Thursday morning as Republicans criticize his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that ended with one woman dead.

President Donald Trump lashed out at South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Twitter again Thursday morning as Republicans criticize his response to the Charlottesville white supremacist rally that ended with one woman dead.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to change nationwide sex trafficking laws in order to better fight the issue.

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is calling upon Congressional leaders to change nationwide sex trafficking laws in order to better fight the issue.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin came down hard on President Donald Trump on Tuesday night following the president's press conference which blamed "both sides" for the violence that ended with the death of one woman and 19 others injured at a white supremacist rally in Virginia.

South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.

South Carolina Democrats now want Gov. Henry McMaster to suspend Attorney General Alan Wilson after the attorney general refused to resign despite a report indicated possible collusion between himself and a man whose firm is under state investigation.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed he is "actively pursuing" options to sell Santee Cooper to help potentially finish parts of the failed project VC Summer in Fairfield County.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster confirmed he is "actively pursuing" options to sell Santee Cooper to help potentially finish parts of the failed project VC Summer in Fairfield County.

A day after Senate leaders created a committee to review the failed nuclear reactor project at the VC Summer plant in Jenkinsville, the House has followed suit with the creation of its own committee.

A day after Senate leaders created a committee to review the failed nuclear reactor project at the VC Summer plant in Jenkinsville, the House has followed suit with the creation of its own committee.

Just hours after her boss retweeted it, U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slammed a Fox News report based on anonymous sources claiming North Korea is moving anti-ship missiles to its coast.

Just hours after her boss retweeted it, U.N. Ambassador and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley slammed a Fox News report based on anonymous sources claiming North Korea is moving anti-ship missiles to its coast.

South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.

South Carolina Democrats are calling on Attorney General Alan Wilson to resign following a report that alleged he communicated with a Palmetto State politico whose office is part of a probe into corruption at the State House.

South Carolina's highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.

South Carolina's highest court is delaying implementation of a ruling involving domestic violence protections for same-sex couples amid criticism from both sides that the decision actually leaves all unmarried couples less protected.

A new plan to keep youthful offenders from landing back behind bars as adults is gaining traction as the Department of Juvenile Justice studies recidivism rates.

A new plan to keep youthful offenders from landing back behind bars as adults is gaining traction as the Department of Juvenile Justice studies recidivism rates.

A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.

A seemingly frustrated Rep. Trey Gowdy said the "drip, drip, drip" of new revelations surrounding the potential contact with members of the Russian government and the Trump Administration is undermining the president's credibility.

South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.

South Carolina's Republican Party chairman says he'll be handing over state voter data to the Trump Administration after the state Election Commission declined to do so on grounds of state law.

As the South Carolina Election Commission weighs whether or not to send sensitive voter data to a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud, one state legislator is telling election officials to put their foot down.

As the South Carolina Election Commission weighs whether or not to send sensitive voter data to a federal commission investigating alleged voter fraud, one state legislator is telling election officials to put their foot down.

The Election Integrity Commission says they are seeking certain types of information from state voter rolls. (Source: CNN)

The Election Integrity Commission says they are seeking certain types of information from state voter rolls. (Source: CNN)

The South Carolina Election Commission is considering a request from the Donald Trump Administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to give up data on state voters.

The South Carolina Election Commission is considering a request from the Donald Trump Administration's Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity to give up data on state voters.

New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.

New U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman is set to be sworn into office as South Carolina's newest member of Congress.

Norman will have little time before the next campaign season. The seat he won is up for grabs next year.

Norman will have little time before the next campaign season. The seat he won is up for grabs next year.

Congressman Mark Sanford said President Donald Trump is "partially" responsible for the rhetoric "unleashed" in the nation that appears to have caused a congressman to be shot on Wednesday.

Congressman Mark Sanford said President Donald Trump is "partially" responsible for the rhetoric "unleashed" in the nation that appears to have caused a congressman to be shot on Wednesday.

South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

South Carolina is making some strides when it comes to the well-being of children, a new report said, but there is still plenty of work to be done.

Group puts SC at middle of the pack when it comes to child well-being

Group puts SC at middle of the pack when it comes to child well-being

Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.

Days after President Donald Trump removed the United State from the Paris Climate Agreement, a university president is joining the mayors of two of South Carolina's biggest cities say they'll be sticking to the rules put forth by the agreement.

Days after President Donald Trump removed the United State from the Paris Climate Agreement, a university president is joining the mayors of two of South Carolina's biggest cities say they'll be sticking to the rules put forth by the agreement.

Lawmakers return to the State House on Tuesday to vote on the budget compromise a conference committee of six panelists agreed upon last week.

Lawmakers return to the State House on Tuesday to vote on the budget compromise a conference committee of six panelists agreed upon last week.

The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.

The State Grand Jury has indicted another state representative and political consultant that has been under an increasingly larger microscope in the past several months.

The latest poll from the Trafalgar Group calls it a virtual tie between Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope, two candidates who head to a runoff for the Fifth Congressional District seat on Tuesday.

The latest poll from the Trafalgar Group calls it a virtual tie between two candidates who head to the run-off on Tuesday, Ralph Norman and Tommy Pope.

Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.

Both the South Carolina House and Senate have voted to override Gov. Henry McMaster's veto of the roads and infrastructure bill that raises the gas tax by 12 cents over the next 6 years.

All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.

All five of South Carolina's Republican congressmen voted in favor of the plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, the Congressional voting record shows.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (Source: CNN)

United States Ambassador Nikki Haley seems to recall her time as governor of the Palmetto State with mixed emotions if a tweet from her personal account means anything. The former governor, who was picked by President Donald Trump to serve as the US ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted about her time in the Palmetto State on Wednesday night. RELATED: See photos of others in the Donald Trump administration. Asked about my time in SC:I gave my heart and soul to a st... More >>