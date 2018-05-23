Lexington County Council District 5 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

    Republican incumbent candidate for Lexington County Council District 5 Email: ltbobbykeisler@windstream.netWebsite: www.Bobbykeisler.com Occupation: Gravedigger Education: Ninth gradeExperience in PoliticalMore >>
    Republican Petition Candidate for Lexington County Council District 5 Email: info@electbrianduncan.com Website: www.electbrianduncan.com Occupation: Owner at Security Pro, LLC Education: CommunityMore >>
