Lexington County Council District 3 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  • Lexington County Council District 3More>>

  • Anthony Keisler

    Anthony Keisler

    Republican petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3. Email: anthonysofcalksferryroad@yahoo.com                                                        Occupation: Self-employed Education:More >>
    Republican petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3.More >>

  • Scott Adams

    Scott Adams

    Conservative petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3. Email: Adams@adamsforcouncil.com                    Website: www.AdamsForCouncil.com                  Occupation: Vice PresidentMore >>
    Conservative petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3.More >>

  • Kent Collins

    Kent Collins

    Republican candidate for Lexington County Council District 3. Email: kent@kentcollinslaw.com            Website: KentCollins.net Occupation: Attorney Education: Juris DoctorWhy should voters choose youMore >>
    Republican candidate for Lexington County Council District 3.More >>

  • Darrell Hudson

    Darrell Hudson

    Petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3. Email: Darrellhudsonforcountycouncil@yahoo.com                           Occupation: Owner- Hudson Bros. LLC, Lexington SC           Education:More >>
    Petition candidate for Lexington County Council District 3.More >>

  • Wes Howard

    Wes Howard

    Conservative Petition Candidate for Lexington County Council District 3. Email: weshoward@ymail.com                Website: www.voteweshoward.com         Occupation: 911 Paramedic Education: B.S. inMore >>
    Conservative Candidate for Lexington County Council District 3.More >>
Powered by Frankly