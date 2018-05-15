State House of Representatives District 76 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  State House of Representatives District 76

  • Leon Howard

    Leon Howard

    Leon Howard

Democratic incumbent for S.C. House District 76. Leon Howard did not respond to the WIS candidate questionnaire.
    Democratic incumbent for S.C. House District 76.More >>

  • Chuck Hill

    Chuck Hill

    Chuck Hill

Republican candidate for S.C. House District 76. Email: chuck@votechuckhill.com Website: www.VoteChuckHill.com Occupation: Executive Pastor and Web Developer Education: Bachelor of Science in church leadership
    Republican candidate for S.C. House District 76.More >>
