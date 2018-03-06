State House of Representatives District 91 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  • Lonnie Hosey

    Democratic incumbent for S.C. House District 91.Email: lonniehosey@bellsouth.netOccupation: retiredEducation: Bachelor's degreeExperience in Political or Related Positions: 13 years in S.C. House DistrictMore >>
  • Ben Kinlaw

    Republican candidate for S.C. House District 91. Email: benkinlaw4schouse@gmail.com   Website: www.barnwellgop.org Occupation: Former Textile Executive Education: Attended NCSU & Institute of TextileMore >>
