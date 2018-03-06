Sumter City Council Ward 4 District 4 - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

  Charlie Burns

    Charlie Burns

    Non-partisan candidate for Sumter City Council Ward 4 District 4. Email: crburns58@gmail.com       Occupation: Financial Advisor-Edward Jones Education: BS-Business Administration, The Citadel ExperienceMore >>
  Constance Covington-Lane

    Constance Covington-Lane

    Non-partisan candidate for Sumter City Council Ward 4 District 4 Email: cclane8@aol.com                         Occupation: Independent Consultant/Global Diversity Trainer Education: Slidell BaptistMore >>
