Cheers erupted in a Richland County courtroom Friday after a jury announced the conviction of a man for a deadly boating crash that killed two women on Lake Murray. More>>
Orangeburg County deputies arrested five men and seized cocaine, marijuana, codeine, hydrocodone, and a sawed off shotgun on Thursday. More>>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
Life has changed drastically for Kaylee Muthart since a tragic morning in February outside an Anderson County church, but her mother said she is continuing to recover and find new purpose.More >>
A representative of the classified advertisement website Craigslist said Friday it will no longer operate the portion of its website that allows individuals to seek encounters with strangers.More >>
The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.More >>
If you are paying college expenses for yourself or for one of your dependents, you may be able to deduct the tuition and fees on your federal tax returnMore >>
Marvel adds another cast member for 'Daredevil' season 3More >>
A television adaptation of the popular video game franchise is in development, and it’s likely to meet the expectations of a generation of Street Fighter fansMore >>
It looks like the NBA is experimenting with micro-transactionsMore >>
Obesity rates have continued to climb significantly among American adults, but the same hasn't held true for children, a new government report finds.More >>
One of three suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-20 Monday has died from injuries suffered in the crash.More >>
Corey Widmer played a leading role on the New York Giants defense for much of the '90s. Now he 'can't even be associated' with the football.More >>
He stalked the sidelines of Williams-Brice Stadium for almost a decade before his abrupt resignation, but Head Ball Coach Steve Spurrier might be back on the sidelines in the near future.More >>
After Cambridge Analytica released a report regarding the access of millions of Facebook user's data, people around the world were shocked to learn how much of their information was stored by the social media network.More >>
The Huskies' hot shooting from the floor would put an end to USC's season handing the Gamecocks a 94-65 loss.More >>
Draco, a St. Bernard, was about to turn 3 next week. Adonis was an 8-year-old lab retriever mix. The owner found both dead and their pack mates acting strangely. (Source: Janna Joyner/WRAL/CNN)More >>
Poland has summoned Russia's ambassador for a talk with deputy minister in charge of European Union treaty issues.More >>
The actress detailed her allegations in a widely watched interview with "60 Minutes" that sparked new legal wrangling between her attorneys and the president's team.More >>
Opponents say the question will discourage immigrants from responding to the census.More >>
In an interview with "60 Minutes," the adult film actress provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.More >>
On the same day Facebook bought ads in US and British newspapers to apologize for the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the social media site faced new questions about collecting phone numbers and text messages from Android devices.More >>
Inmates are tending to 200 roosters being held at an Arkansas sheriff's office for use as evidence against 137 people accused of being part of a cockfighting operation.More >>
A school board meeting was held Monday evening at Crestwood High school to discuss the potential closings of three Sumter County rural schools.More >>
One of three suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-20 Monday has died from injuries suffered in the crash.More >>
A cellphone video has surfaced of a Texas sheriff's deputy fatally shooting an unarmed man with his pants around his ankles as he failed to listen to officers and continued to approach them.More >>
A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 17-year-old girl from McDowell County who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.More >>
