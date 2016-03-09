Tuesday, February 9 2016 1:11 PM EST2016-02-09 18:11:01 GMT
WMBF News investigates the potentially toxic truth behind e-cigarette flavor liquids. (Source: WMBF News)
Researchers have an urgent warning for e-cigarette users. They say the chemicals used to flavor the liquids inhaled through the devices could be potentially harmful. Experts say they could cause vapers' lungs to become so scarred that they can no longer absorb oxygen.
Wednesday, September 16 2015 10:51 PM EDT2015-09-17 02:51:58 GMT
Thursday, September 17 2015 7:52 AM EDT2015-09-17 11:52:43 GMT
You may not be ready to face the fact that fall is just around the corner, but the fact flu shots are already available should be a good wakeup call.Flu outbreaks can happen as early as October and can last as late as May.This year's flu shots are being produced right now and shipments are already arriving at doctor's offices, pharmacies and hospitals.
Tuesday, August 11 2015 10:09 PM EDT2015-08-12 02:09:29 GMT
Wednesday, August 12 2015 7:44 AM EDT2015-08-12 11:44:05 GMT
Germs spread like wildfire once all the kids are back in school.Colds, pink eye, and strep are some of the most common illnesses that spread once school starts.Kids, especially the young ones, are touching their faces, mouth, noses, and then touching each other.Dr. Rhoades with Doctor's Care recommends you teach your kids some healthy habits to prevent them from getting sick and then bringing those germs home to you.
Wednesday, April 29 2015 12:55 PM EDT2015-04-29 16:55:26 GMT
She has a bounce in her step, a sparkle in her eye and a constant smile on her face. It's really hard to imagine lung cancer looking any better than it does on Edwina Edgeworth, who may be alive today because of a new cancer drug tested in Charlotte.
Friday, January 16 2015 10:40 AM EST2015-01-16 15:40:48 GMT
Dozens of people have died from the flu in South Carolina so far this flu season and close to 2,000 people have been hospitalized. Doctors in the Lowcountry are concerned about the severity of the flu.
The 25th edition of America's Health Rankings, the annual report on the country's well-being, revealed some dramatic changes - some encouraging, some discouraging. These states fared the worst overall.
Monday, December 15 2014 10:37 PM EST2014-12-16 03:37:40 GMT
Counselors with the Palmetto Project were inundated with calls Monday as the deadline to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act approaches. For coverage beginning January 1, the deadline is early Tuesday morning.
Thursday, July 30 2015 3:22 PM EDT2015-07-30 19:22:45 GMT
Wednesday, August 31 2016 8:46 PM EDT2016-09-01 00:46:50 GMT
Healthy, pregnant with her first child, and full of energy, Savannah Tapler can't believe she's alive as she talks about what happened a year ago on her 25th birthday. She arrived at work at Lexington Medical Center where she's a planning analyst when she got out of her car and stumbled.
A new, state-of-the-art cardiac rehabilitation program has opened on the Lexington Medical Center Irmo campus. It touts a complete team of medical professionals who will walk you through the progress of recovering and rebuilding after a heart attack.
Thursday, June 25 2015 1:36 PM EDT2015-06-25 17:36:02 GMT
Thursday, June 25 2015 9:50 PM EDT2015-06-26 01:50:58 GMT
Dietitians have a warning parents need to pay attention to, as more young children are being diagnosed with adult diseases, such as Type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, high cholesterol - conditions normally associated with adults and the elderly. But thanks to poor diet and obesity, more kids are being handed those diagnoses from doctors.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
Tuesday, March 20 2018 2:29 AM EDT2018-03-20 06:29:01 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...
Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.
Friday, March 16 2018 3:43 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:43:57 GMT
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:18:49 GMT
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis). FILE - This Thursday, March 8, 2018 file photo shows dead razor grass and masked fencing at the entrance to the Jackson Women's Health Organization clinic in Jackson, Miss. The facility is currently the state's only abortio...
Review finds abortion is very safe but that women face delays, false medical information depending on where they live.
Friday, March 16 2018 1:35 PM EDT2018-03-16 17:35:24 GMT
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:18:46 GMT
(AP Photo/Leo Correa). FILE - In this March 17, 2017 file photo, shows ampules of yellow fever vaccine in a field hospital in Casimiro de Abreu, Brazil. On Friday, March 16, 2018, health officials said at least nine travelers - none of them American - ...
Health officials are urging travelers to Brazil to get yellow fever shots after 10 recent visitors got the mosquito-borne disease.
Monday, March 19 2018 3:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:45:28 GMT
Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:18 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:18:40 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File). FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2017, file photo Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., the ranking member, and Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, talk before the s...
Abortion politics could doom effort to stabilize health insurance premiums.
