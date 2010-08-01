Jeremy's test page - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Severe weather affects parts of the Midlands

Updated:

Monday was definitely one scary afternoon in the Midlands as severe storms moved through. Everything from wind damage to flooding and fires from intense lightning left residents from Irmo to Columbia with damage and without power as Mother Nature brought us her worst. More>>

  • Asia cautious about possible Trump rethink on trade deal

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:25:39 GMT
    Japan and New Zealand are reacting cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's request that his administration re-examine a Pacific Rim trade deal that he pulled the U.S. out of shortly after taking office.More >>
  • French riot police oust Sorbonne protesters; trains halt

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:56:21 GMT
    (AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Commuters arrive at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris, Friday, April 13, 2018. The government's strategy is to go fast and hope protest actions will lose momentum. But a bill aimed at preparing the national railway company...(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Commuters arrive at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris, Friday, April 13, 2018. The government's strategy is to go fast and hope protest actions will lose momentum. But a bill aimed at preparing the national railway company...
    Paris riot police have cleared out students seeking to occupy the Sorbonne university in Paris.More >>
  • The Latest: Pence arrives in Peru for Latin American summit

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:40 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Pence plans to promote the U.S. as a steady trading partner and press Latin American partners to further isolate Venezuela during his ...(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Pence plans to promote the U.S. as a steady trading partner and press Latin American partners to further isolate Venezuela during his ...
    Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Peru for a Latin American summit at which he's expected to push a tough line on Venezuela and point to the U.S. as an ideal trading partner in the region.More >>
  • Warriors, Cavs vulnerable, or headed for NBA Finals Round 4?

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:14:54 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, and Kyle O'Quinn in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, and Kyle O'Quinn in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.
    Maybe this is the year for a new NBA Finals matchup.More >>
  • Thunder play-by-play man Davis suspended 1 game for comment

    Friday, April 13 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:16:08 GMT
    (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, rear, and guard Ben McLemore (23) and Thunder's Steven Adams, left, during the second half of an NBA baske...(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, rear, and guard Ben McLemore (23) and Thunder's Steven Adams, left, during the second half of an NBA baske...
    Thunder play-by-play man Brian Davis suspended 1 game for racially insensitive comment.More >>
  • 49ers' Reuben Foster charged in assault against girlfriend

    Thursday, April 12 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:28:47 GMT
    (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Authorities say San F...(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Authorities say San F...
    Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend.More >>
