Monday was definitely one scary afternoon in the Midlands as severe storms moved through. Everything from wind damage to flooding and fires from intense lightning left residents from Irmo to Columbia with damage and without power as Mother Nature brought us her worst.More>>
Monday, April 9 2018 12:45 PM EDT2018-04-09 16:45:25 GMT
Ralph Norman (Source: WIS)
South Carolina Democratic Party leaders want the State Law Enforcement Division and the 16th Circuit Solicitor's Office to look further into an incident where Republican Rep. Ralph Norman pulled out a loaded firearm during a town hall meeting last week.
Friday, April 6 2018 3:52 PM EDT2018-04-06 19:52:13 GMT
(Source: WIS)
A former U.S. Attorney for the Obama Administration is pressing Democratic and Republican leaders to place a non-binding ballot question to voters to gauge their opinion on legalizing medical marijuana.
Friday, April 13 2018 2:25 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:25:39 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:26 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:26:09 GMT
Japan and New Zealand are reacting cautiously to U.S. President Donald Trump's request that his administration re-examine a Pacific Rim trade deal that he pulled the U.S. out of shortly after taking office.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 1:56 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:56:21 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:48 GMT
(AP Photo/Christophe Ena). Commuters arrive at Gare de Lyon train station, in Paris, Friday, April 13, 2018. The government's strategy is to go fast and hope protest actions will lose momentum. But a bill aimed at preparing the national railway company...
Paris riot police have cleared out students seeking to occupy the Sorbonne university in Paris.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:40 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:42 GMT
(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File). FILE - In this March 5, 2018, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. Pence plans to promote the U.S. as a steady trading partner and press Latin American partners to further isolate Venezuela during his ...
Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Peru for a Latin American summit at which he's expected to push a tough line on Venezuela and point to the U.S. as an ideal trading partner in the region.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 1:05 AM EDT2018-04-13 05:05:16 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:19 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:19:22 GMT
(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this April 10, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump listens as he meets in the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington. Trump said Thursday, April 12, that an attack on Syria could take place "very soon ...
President Donald Trump puts off a final decision on possible military strikes against Syria after tweeting earlier Thursday that they could happen "very soon or not so soon at all.".More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 8:25 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:25:43 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:18:04 GMT
(AP Photo/Hassan Ammar). Syrians walk past a picture showing Syrian President Bashar Assad with Arabic that reads, "We apologize for your inconvenience, We are working for you. Exit," as shop at the Hamadiyah market in the Old City of Damascus, Syria, ...
France's foreign minister has cancelled trips to Albania and Slovenia because of rising global tensions around Syria.More >>
Thursday, April 12 2018 6:14 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:14:54 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:08:37 GMT
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak). Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, bottom, drives to the basket against New York Knicks' Michael Beasley, left, and Kyle O'Quinn in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 11, 2018, in Cleveland.
Maybe this is the year for a new NBA Finals matchup.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 3:16 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:16:08 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 3:50 PM EDT2018-04-13 19:50:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki). Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) goes to the basket in front of Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, rear, and guard Ben McLemore (23) and Thunder's Steven Adams, left, during the second half of an NBA baske...
Thunder play-by-play man Brian Davis suspended 1 game for racially insensitive comment.More >>
Thursday, April 12 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-04-12 17:28:47 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 5:51 AM EDT2018-04-13 09:51:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File). FILE - In this Oct. 22, 2017, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster (56) stands on the sideline during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Santa Clara, Calif. Authorities say San F...
Authorities say San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster has been charged with felony domestic violence after being accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend.More >>
Thursday, April 12 2018 2:26 AM EDT2018-04-12 06:26:11 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 5:29 AM EDT2018-04-13 09:29:35 GMT
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). New York Knicks head coach Jeff Hornacek agues with referee Ron Garretson (10) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York.
A person with knowledge of the decision says the New York Knicks have fired coach Jeff Hornacek.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:44 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:25 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:25:39 GMT
(AP Photo/Corey Perrine, Pool). Andrea Constand, center, walks into a courtroom for Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse, Friday, April 13, 2018, in Norristown, Pa. Constand, Bill Cosby's chief accuser, will take the w...
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is telling jurors at his sexual assault retrial that she's seeking justice.More >>
Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:23 GMT
Friday, April 13 2018 4:18 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:18:49 GMT
(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
