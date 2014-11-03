Comforts of Home - Did You Know? - headline box - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

    Natural gas is in demand. Nearly 70 percent of new homes use natural gas for heating, according to a recent report from the U.S. Census Bureau.

    Today's natural gas appliances use a variety of safety devices as mandated by federal law. All appliances have a 100% safety shut-off pilot or utilize pilotless ignition. When the appliance is off, the natural gas is off.

    Today's natural gas furnaces boast up to 95% energy efficiency, saving you $$ and improving the comfort of your home. Installing natural gas appliances produces 35% fewer greenhouse gases than an all-electric home.
