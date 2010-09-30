Real Estate Media Kit - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

WIStv.com Real Estate
Choose a Product
Choose the type of ad listing you wish to purchase now. If you need additional information please read our Help or contact your Sales Representative.
Sell Your Home or Rent Your Property

Choose from our list of advertising products below.

Remember that creating your listing is simple and payment is safe, easy, and secure. You can:

  • Generate leads quickly through instant exposure to potential buyers, agents/brokers, and tenants in your market.
  • Use our response tracking tools to check your listing's performance.
  • Edit your listings at any time and boost response to your ad.
  • Showcase your property with a formated and eye-catching description and the ability to post up to 16 color photos, 3 floor plans, a virtual tour, and more.
  • For Real Estate Agents - Build brand awareness with our Marketing Profile feature.
 Sample Ad
View a full page Sample Ad
 Product Options

Standard Listing 		Includes unlimited description, 16 photos, 3 floor plans, links to virtual tours, reach broad audience.
90 days for $15.00
Buy Now

Spotlight Listing 		Let a Spotlight Ad help your Standard Listing standout by prominently displaying it in a frame located above the search results. Spotlight Ads are viewed more often than Standard and Featured Listings.
90 days for $45.00
Buy Now

Featured Listing 		All that a Standard Listing gives you plus we will showcase your listing as a Featured Property throughout our site. Featured Listings are viewed more often than Standard Listings.
Read More...
90 days for $45.00
Buy Now

Open House Listing 		Advertise your Open House for even more exposure. Select this product to provide Open House details which will be displayed at the top of your listing along with an eye-catching icon. Provide a date, a time, and any other relevant information about your Open House and it will be displayed in the ad detail.
90 days for $35.00
Buy Now

Agent Rates & Solutions 		Includes unlimited listings which include up to 16 images, 3 floor plans, links to virtual tours. This package also includes 1 Spotlight, 1 Featured, and 1 Open House upgrade. You will also be included in the Agent Directory Search.
Unlimited Postings
30 days for $45.00
Buy Now
 
Powered by Frankly