Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify in front of a Senate committee at 2 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions on how the data 87 million users was compromised. Here's what you need to know.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Lizzy Martinez didn’t wear a bra to school and was asked to put two Band-Aids over each nipple.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
Family members and friends describe the 28-year-old as “sweet” and “tender,” saying she died far too soon.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
The perfectly healthy man learned an important lesson: Eat this pepper at your own risk. They are deadly hot.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >>
A woman from Lexington County has been missing since the end of March, and her disappearance has captured national media attention. Here's what we know about Ashley Nicole Rabon.More >>
A woman from Lexington County has been missing since the end of March, and her disappearance has captured national media attention. Here's what we know about Ashley Nicole Rabon.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
After privately assuring senators that his company will do better, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is undergoing a two-day congressional inquisition that will be very public.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser is resigning in latest White House departure.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
The developments come as Trump has moved to dramatically scale back U.S. goals in Syria, pushing for a quick military withdrawal despite resistance from many of his national security advisers.More >>
Our friends over at Palmetto Weekend want you to know about Columbia's first annual citywide scavenger hunt brought to you by Escape Plan Columbia!More >>
Our friends over at Palmetto Weekend want you to know about Columbia's first annual citywide scavenger hunt brought to you by Escape Plan Columbia!More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
Are you an SCE&G customer with questions about the potential merger with Virginia based Dominion Energy? Be sure to join us on Facebook Live Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. when a Dominion representative will be with us to answer questions about how the possible merger with SCANA could affect your wallet.More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
One person has been cited for failure to yield to the right of way in an accident that killed a 29-year-old Rembert woman, according to the Sumter Police Department.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>
A 56-year-old man has been identified as the person killed while attempting to cross Interstate 26 on Sunday night.More >>