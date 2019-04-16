WATCH LIVE: Funeral services for the late former SC governor, US Senator Ernest ‘Fritz’ Hollings

CHARLESTON, SC (WIS) - Family, friends, and politicians will say their final goodbyes to former U.S. Senator and Governor Ernest “Fritz” Hollings on Tuesday.
Tuesday's funeral service will be in Charleston at The Citadel's Summerall Chapel. The services will begin at 11 a.m., after which he will be buried in a private ceremony.
The Citadel was once a place Hollings roamed in his youth - he graduated from the school in 1942. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army.
A few years after his service, he started his political career right here in the state he called home. By the late 1950s, he was elected South Carolina’s governor. But he didn’t stop there by the mid 1960s he became U.S. senator, a title he held for almost 40 years.
He then retired for more than a decade before passing away inside his Isle of Palms home at the age of 97. But during all those years in politics, the Democrat garnered support from folks on both sides of the aisle.
Former Vice President Joe Biden will deliver the eulogy. Governor McMaster and U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn are also expected to speak.
Beginning at 11 a.m., you’ll be able to watch the services online in the above live player, on air, in the free WIS News 10 app, or on the WIS News 10 Facebook page.
